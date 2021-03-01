New jobs are coming to Port St. Joe as the port becomes a working shipyard

PORT ST. JOE Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re in Port St. Joe, you might have seen the Staten Island ferry sitting at the port and wonder how it got here.

The port officially has a working shipyard where boats will come from being tested in Allenton and brought to the forgotten coast to be finished.

This project has been in the works for years but was put off because of Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

Jim McKnight, the Director for the Economic Development Coalition, said new jobs are already being brought to the area.

“It’s a big spur to our economy,” McKnight said. “The spinoff will be other things. There will be other businesses coming because the port here has become active again, things are going on.”

McKnight said residents are excited to see the port up and running once again.

He said another Staten Island ferry should be coming to Port St. Joe within the next two weeks.