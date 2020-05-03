New dry boat storage facility coming to Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Boating is one of the most popular community activities in Gulf County.

However, boat owners in Port St. Joe have only been able to use the city’s boat ramp, as their marina and boat storage facility were destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Now plans have come forth to create a new boat storage facility for residents and vacationers.

The St. Joe Company recently announced their plans for this new dry storage facility right at the former marina location.

This multi-million dollar project will allow for a larger marine crowd to come into the Port St. Joe area.

“The facility is roughly 63,000 square feet, holding 252 boats, each up to 45 ft. in length, which is a great thing for the boating community in Port St Joe. It will give the larger boats the ability to come into town,” said Marinas Director, Daniel Fussell.

Not only are city officials happy with this new construction, but so are local residents.

“I think it would be beneficial to the community as a whole. And not just for Port St. Joe and Gulf County. I think surrounding cities, neighborhoods and areas would definitely benefit from a dry storage facility as well.” said Port St. Joe Tesident, Kimberly Shoaf.

Port St. Joe locals say the dry storage facility would help simplify getting boats into the water.

“It makes it so much easier, if you don’t have to back a trailer and deal with the hassle of the boat ramps, it is so nice to be able to have that ability to just have them put it in the water for you and you just hop on your boat and head strait out,” said Shoaf.

“I think it would be very helpful, I think it would cut down on a lot of traffic coming in and out with all these big trailers and things. I think it would be better on the roads. So I think it would be really beneficial,” said Port St. Joe Resident, Lisa Lewis.

Construction of the dry boat storage facility will begin this month and is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

There are also plans for additional phases of the marina in the future, including wet boat slips, a ship store and other amenities for boaters.