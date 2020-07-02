Gulf County veterans memorial nearing completion

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local veterans memorial in St. Joe Beach is nearing completion.

The Beacon Hill Veterans Park has been undergoing construction for some time now, and will be open to the public in just a few short months.

‘The Honor Walk’ has been a collaboration by the Honor Walk Committee and Gulf County Commissioners.

The walk will feature several different aspects including a memorial for each branch of the military.

The committee was originally inspired by a memorial they saw in Abbeville, Alabama.

Once they got approval from the Gulf County Board of Commissioners, design plans were drawn and construction began.

“We still have fence posts and fences to go out, still have some granite to lay and concrete around the flagpoles,” said Honor Walk Committee Member, Don Butler.

Committee members want the memorial to be visible for anyone driving through Gulf County.

“Whoever passes along this gulf coast highway here, will look up here and know that the patriots on this gulf coast do honor and appreciate the service and the sacrifice of veterans,” said Honor Walk Committee Member, George Duren.

Veteran George duren says from experience he knows the price many servicemen pay.

“Veterans join the military and write a blank check of service to this country up to and including death. Veterans deserve what this honor walk represents,” said Duren.

They created this honor walk to stand behind those who protect us each and every day.

“I think local veterans understand and they knew it already, but this reinforces the fact that we are all behind them. From the honor walk committee, to the citizens of Gulf County to the patrons to help pay for this, the county commission, everyone is behind them,” said Butler.

The honor walk committee says they will be having a special unveiling ceremony on veterans day later this year once the memorial and honor walk is finalized. They will take this day to honor and celebrate not just veterans from Gulf County but veterans from all over.