Gulf County Superintendent discusses importance Tuesday’s election for the school district

GULF COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday is election day in Gulf County, and on the ballot is an important issue for the school board.

By voting to keep the one-mil referendum in place, it will help the district provide students with the highest quality education.

This is not a new tax – it will simply help the district maintain where they are.

The one mil referendum has already been in place in Gulf County for 12 years. Superintendent Jim Norton said helping the district pay the staff and provide quality education.

“It does not raise taxes,” Norton said. “It is the same tax structure that has been in place for 12 years and it would be devastating to the Gulf County school if it were to fail.”

Norton said if the tax fails to pass, the district would have to lay off 30 to 40 personnel, the number of students in a class would increase and extracurriculars would suffer.

“It is truly the instructional side that would take the hit, and who would suffer,” Norton said. “Our children would suffer.”

If voters don’t approve this discretionary tax, he said the school board would be forced to raise taxes to the maximum 1.5 mils they control. But that would tie their hands on how they can spend the money.

“It is not whipped cream cherry on top it is truly the cruck out the matter and will allow us to maintain where we have been,” Norton said.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. eastern time.