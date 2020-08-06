Gulf County Sheriff’s Office develops new app for residents

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is always looking for ways to get information out to the public. Now they have a new app out on the app store to keep their residents as up to date as possible.

The app offers up to date press releases, road closures and breaking news.

For years the sheriffs office advised anyone with information on different cases to call Crime Stoppers to give those tips, but now you are able to submit anonymous tips right through their app.

The county’s different school resource deputies can also be found on the app as well as information on beach driving.

There are also options to find sex offenders near your home and an inmate search, which Sheriff Mike Harrison believes will be especially useful for victims.

“Through the inmate search, once you pull up the inmate that’s incarcerated in the Gulf County Detention Facility, there’s a link on there that you can fill out and log on and that allows our victims or people that are interested in a certain person on there. You fill out that information there and if there’s any changes in the custody status of that individual will receive notification that that person has been released. So for victims out there that want to know when the bad guy gets out, it’s a good tool,” said Gulf County Sheriff, Mike Harrison.

The app is completely free to the public and can be found on the app store as ‘Gulf County Sheriff’s Office’ or by typing GCSO.