Gulf County Schools making progress on repairs

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Each school in Gulf County was damaged by Hurricane Michael in its own way, school officials said.

Now the School District Maintenance Department says they are finally making progress towards repairs.

Although there was no water damage to either high school in the district, both Wewahitchka High and Port St. Joe High had interior damage and are in need of new roofs.

The school maintenance department of Gulf County says they are working these projects by replacing the roofs then beginning on interior repairs.

“We got a lot of roofing projects going on, St. Joe High is our major one. We’re probably about 30% into it, and Wewa High probably about 25%. That’s as far as storm damage goes,” said Maintenance Director Woody Borders.

Although the weather has slowed them to be able to only work 1-2 days a week, they hope to complete both roofs by April.