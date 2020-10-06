Wewahitchka man dies in hit and run motorcycle crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old man from Wewahitchka, died after he was hit head-on by a pick-up truck while riding his motorcycle.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 98, just west of Flat Water Street near the Windmark area.

Troopers said the driver of the pick-up truck was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane of Highway 98 when it collided with the motorcycle.

Troopers said the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene. Troopers have not yet said whether the driver was located or if the driver is facing charges.