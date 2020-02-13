LIVE NOW /
Gulf County in need of volunteer firefighters

Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In many rural areas, fire departments are volunteer only, but the number of volunteers is constantly changing.

The Gulf County Beaches Volunteer Fire Department is actively recruiting new firefighters.

Currently, the department has 20 volunteers but is in need of at least 5 to 10 more.

There are many hours of training involved for those looking to get into the first responder field.

The minimum requirements to volunteer include being 18 years old with a clean police record and a valid driver’s license.

Volunteers also are required to be a resident of St. Joe Beach.

“We have a meeting on Mondays and we do maintenance on the equipment and some training and other than that there are no required hours,” said Captain, Jay Smith.

Other department volunteers say this is a big commitment for new first responders.

If you would like to begin the process of becoming a volunteer firefighter, contact their department at (850) 647-8452.

