Gulf County flooding at an all-time high

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With heavy rainfall from Northern Georgia, as well as water from the Flint and Chattahoochee Rivers, some Gulf County residents are underwater.

With several road closures, search and rescue staff have been helping residents to get to their homes.

Search and Rescue staff say that all of the low lying areas in Gulf County are completely flooded over. They are only allowing residents through to their homes. They are advising other drivers, do not take the chance and turn around and go the other direction if you do see a flooded road.

Since the last big flood in 2015, many residents are used to rising water issues. Officials say that many of these homes are vacant or fish camps.

Search and Rescue staff is helping keep looters out of the evacuated homes by patrolling the water and monitoring who can enter the area.

“Helping out the community more than anything. We carry people in and out on the trucks, whatever we need to do. Medicine, food or water,” VP of Wewa Search and Rescue, Kenneth Price.

Officials are trying to figure out how long this could last.

“We are looking now at the Chipola to see what kind of impact we may have with it. The river’s fallen at Blountstown, that’s a good thing. It’s crested at Wewa. But we were not seeing that water leave as quickly as it came,” GCSO Chief Deputy, Chris Buchanan.



Officials with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office say they are advising residents to make sure they have enough supplies to take care of themselves.

“Monitor those forecasts and make decisions for themselves to protect their property and their families and make sure they have supplies on hand,” said Buchanan.

Officials say the flooding could last anywhere from 2-3 days to even the end of next week.