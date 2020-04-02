Gulf Co. Sheriff’s Deputies monitoring closed beaches with a close eye

Breaking News
Gulf County
Posted:

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County is one of many beaches closed in the panhandle and Sheriffs Deputies are making sure people are staying off of the sandy shores.

Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies have been placed all across the beaches, both marked and unmarked vehicles, to make sure no one is on the beach, in an effort to keep everyone safe and ensure they are practicing social distancing.

Gulf County Sheriff, Mike Harrison says he is not playing games when it comes to people he has warned multiple times.

“We’ve issued as of right now 18 notices to appear, it is a criminal citation for a second-degree misdemeanor to appear in court in June. I’m hoping that message gets out, I wish we never had to do it, I wish we never had to close the beaches, this is an unfortunate situation here for everybody,” said Sheriff Harrison.

Sheriff Harrison says with their constant presence, people are starting to get the message.

