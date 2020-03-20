Gulf Co. Commissioners hold emergency meeting to discuss possibly closing beaches

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf county commissioners are meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the possibility of closing their beaches.

You can watch their meeting here.

