GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf County commissioners voted to reopen their beaches at a Tuesday morning meeting.

Effective Tuesday, beaches will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

These are the only times they will be open to visitors and commissioners said there are no restrictions in place for beach activities.