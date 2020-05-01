Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. purchases new drowning safety device

ST. JOE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As we head into the Summer months, safety remains the number one priority of first responders.

Gulf Beaches Fire Department says a new drowning safety device will help them to more easily rescue distressed swimmers.

After seeing this life saving device on a national network, Captain of Gulf Beaches Fire Department, Jay Smith brought it before the department.

Staff say, saving a potential drowner can compromise your own safety in the process and that this device will help their department to easily save swimmers.

“The last thing you want to do when you’re doing a rescue is make personal contact. Because they will be panicky, they will try to get on top of you. So it’s very dangerous for you as well as the person that’s in trouble. This is a thing that puts the barrier between you and them. And once you put it on them it will actually hold two adults,” said Capt. Smith.

Firefighters believe that this device will help distressed swimmers to feel a sense of security, knowing it will help them to automatically float.