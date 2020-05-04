‘Good News Honey’ shares business has seen slight increase since COVID-19 pandemic

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost everyone has had to adjust their life to the COVID-19 pandemic, even the honey bees.

Gulf County beekeepers say they’ve actually seen a slight up-tick in business.

‘Good News Honey’ has been around since before Hurricane Michael. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the community, they said the way they are selling their jars of honey has slightly shifted.

Before the pandemic, people could pick-up Wildflower or Tupelo Honey at their local stores or farmers markets.

With so many shoppers now relying on home deliveries or shipping, Gulf County honey producers decided to get in on the action.

‘Good News Honey’ staff members have donned their personal protective equipment and started delivering jars right to local customers.

“It’s all over, I even had one recently in Texas, in Miami, so we do the shipping. But from Panama City to Apalachicola we do a lot of home deliveries,” said Good News Honey Staff, Jennifer Barwick.

Each hive produces more than 5 pounds of honey a month. That being said, ‘Good News Honey’ sells between 15 and 20 jars each week.

“One of the great factors of honey is local honey, if you take it, it has the bee pollen in it. It counteracts with what type of allergens you’re already supposed to have and it just makes you feel better. I think people realized that and kind of went a little crazy,” said Barwick.

If you would like more information about their Tupelo Honey jars you can find that information below.

https://goodnewshoney.com/buy-the-honey