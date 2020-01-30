LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

GCSC Nursing Program at Gulf Franklin campus to receive $2.2M to expand

Gulf County
Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Members of Triumph Gulf Coast granted $2.2 million to the Nursing program at the Gulf Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College on Tuesday.

The money will be used to hire additional staff, remodel some of the facility, and buy patient simulators.

The additional funding is expected to increase the number of students who can be served in the nursing programs offered at the campus.

According to the Triumph Gulf Coast Board, this expansion of the program which will result in an additional 289 completers over six years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Center for the Arts to hold Family Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Center for the Arts to hold Family Day"

DOH Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOH Investigation"

Chipola men's basketball beats Pensacola State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chipola men's basketball beats Pensacola State"

Local attorney opens academic center for students in office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local attorney opens academic center for students in office"

McDonald's Military Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's Military Donations"

Kindergarten Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Enrollment"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.