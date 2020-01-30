GCSC Nursing Program at Gulf Franklin campus to receive $2.2M to expand

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Members of Triumph Gulf Coast granted $2.2 million to the Nursing program at the Gulf Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College on Tuesday.

The money will be used to hire additional staff, remodel some of the facility, and buy patient simulators.

The additional funding is expected to increase the number of students who can be served in the nursing programs offered at the campus.

According to the Triumph Gulf Coast Board, this expansion of the program which will result in an additional 289 completers over six years.