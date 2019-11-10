Forgotten Music Festival celebrates second year

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Musicians from across the country and Panhandle residents filled the Port St. Joe Marina on Saturday for the closing of the two-day Forgotten Music Festival.

“It’s a small, quaint group. I don’t like crowds and I can’t wait to see the next band that comes on,” Bridget Whitaker from Panama City said.

Joe Whitmer, the founder and producer of the festival, lives in Gulf County and was happy to show attendees his hometown.

“Bringing some great music and musicians like we’re doing to this beautiful place is just, I feel like I’m sharing my lifetime friends with my new friends,” he said.

Whitmer plans to hold the festival again next year.