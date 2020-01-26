Chili cookoff benefits Gulf Co. organization

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Warm chili mixed with cooler temperatures on Saturday afternoon were the perfect conditions for a popular annual fundraiser.

Dozens of people joined the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe for shopping, a car show and of course, chili.

“I love it. And you see not only people who sponsor every year, but we also see people that we’ve helped throughout the year so it just brings everybody together,” event chair Christy Allen said.

Some of the chili cookers say they have been attending the event for years, and have built a fan base.

“I can mess with my recipe every year and try to fine-tune it, so I just enjoy it but I do it for the people. I see the same people every year and they come straight here and get their chili,” Phil Cox said.

The Junior Service League puts on events throughout the year to raise money to help Gulf County children. To find out more, visit their Facebook page.