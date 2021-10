WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka football team jumped out to a big lead over Freeport to earn a 36-28 win at home Friday night.

The Gators pick up their first win of the season, improving to 1-5, and will visit Maclay next Friday, October 8.

The Bulldogs fall to 3-3 and will head to North Bay Haven next Friday as well.