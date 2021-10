WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka football team pulled away in the second half to defeat Cottondale 38-22 at home Friday night.

With the win, the Gators improve to 2-5 and will host Vernon next Friday, October 22.

The Hornets fall to 1-5 and will visit Graceville next Friday as well.