DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton Braves beat Marianna 10-7 in a close defensive battle on Friday night.

Mastin Joyner kicked the game-winning field goal for the Braves with 5 seconds left on the clock to get them the victory.

Walton improves to 4-1 on the season and will take on Rutherford next Friday. The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the year and will take on South Walton next Friday.