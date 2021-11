SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton Seahawks took down Lighthouse Christian Academy 41-6 in their final regular season matchup.

Seahawks wide receiver Cade Roberts broke the state record for career receptions in the matchup. He had 245 heading into it and needed eight to beat the record of 252, set in 2017 by a player in Venice, Florida.

Roberts beat the record and then some, and he’s not done yet as the Seahawks still have the playoffs as well.