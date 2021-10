PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team pulled off a spectacular 40-34 win over Port St. Joe, handing the Sharks their first loss of the season.

With the win, the Seahawks improve to 5-1 and will head to North Florida Christian next Friday, October 15.

The Tiger Sharks fall to 4-1 on the year and will host Bay next Friday as well.