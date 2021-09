WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks shut out Wewahitchka 34-0 on Friday night.

The Tiger Sharks have now shut out their opponents three weeks in a row. They stay undefeated with a 3-0 record.

Port St. Joe takes on Rutherford next Friday. Wewahitchka will take on Bozeman.