PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team trounced Rutherford 34-2 at home Friday night.

With the win, the Sharks improve to a perfect 4-0 and will have a bye week before hosting South Walton on Friday, October 8.

The Rams fell to 1-3 and will head to Walton next Friday, October 1.