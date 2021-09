COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMMB) – The North Bay Haven football team went on the road and picked up a 13-6 victory over Cottondale Friday night.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-2 on the season and will play at Bay next Friday, October 1.

The Hornets fall to 0-4 on the year and have a bye week before hosting Franklin County on Friday, October 8.