BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County football team picked up a huge 21-20 victory at home over Blountstown, giving the Tigers their first loss of the season Friday night.

With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 5-1 on the season and will have a bye week before hosting Chipley on Friday, October 15.

The Tigers fall to 4-1 and will host North Florida Christian next Friday, October 8.