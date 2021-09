WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford kicker Johnathan Walker comes in clutch, pushing the Rams to the 13-12 victory over the Gators in Wewahitchka.

The Rams improve to 1-1 and will visit Marianna next week, taking on the Bulldogs on Friday, September 17.

The Gators fall to 1-2 and will host rival Port St. Joe Friday, September 17.