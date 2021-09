CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team picked up the pace in the second half, cruising to a 36-10 victory over Freeport at home Friday night.

The Tiger improve to 4-1and will host Escambia Academy next Friday, October 1.

The Bulldogs fall to 3-2 and will travel to Wewahitchka on Friday, October 1.