FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team dominated Freeport to stay unbeaten, winning 55-17 on the road Friday night.

The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season and will take the week off before traveling to Holmes County on Friday, October 1.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-1 on the year and will head to Chipley next week, Friday, September 24.