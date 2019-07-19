Skip to content
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN Week 1:
Fever Highlights
Port St. Joe blanks Marianna in week one victory
Video
Liberty County hangs on in overtime to knockoff Wewahitchka
Video
Holmes County beats North Bay Haven to kick off season
Video
Freeport takes down Bozeman to open up regular season
Video
Chipley rolls in shutout fashion over Graceville for home opener
Video
Blountstown football dominates Seminole County in Georgia
Video
21 Teams in 21 Days
Sneads football confident about their defense heading into 2021 season
Video
Marianna football team hoping to build off of great 2020 season
Video
Vernon football looking for young players to step up this season
Video
Chipley football focused on toughness and physicality under first-year head coach
Video
Freeport football team ready for challenging 2021 schedule
Video
Holmes County football team bigger, faster and stronger this season
Video
North Bay Haven and Franklin County football game canceled
Arnold volleyball shuts out South Walton on the court Tuesday night
Video
Bay and Mosley ready for Bay County battle on Friday Night
Video
Bay Point Golf Club offering scholarship for high school seniors
Video
Majette hosts inaugural North West Florida Disc Golf Championship
Video
Port St. Joe blanks Marianna in week one victory
Video
Former Director and CEO of Bay County Boys and Girls Club passes away
82-year-old man killed in Santa Rosa County fatal crash
MPD: Jackson County teenager arrested after stealing from JCSO vehicle
Mom battling COVID in Florida ICU has yet to meet her new baby
Video
COVID surge makes getting flu shot much more important, doctor says
Video
Saints opening game against Packers to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field
Fire damages Defuniak Springs dry cleaners
Video