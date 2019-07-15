UF IFAS gives tips for your plants in the heat

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- if you’re testing out your green thumb and your garden isn’t as green as you’d like it to be, you’re not alone.

We all know Florida weather tends to be hot, especially during the summer months. The extreme heat in months like June and July could be impacting your plants, but no worries, it’s normal.

“A lot of our gardens just start to cycle down, and it’s okay to give it a rest during that time, but there are plants that you can plant in the spring that are going to grow well until about June or July and then you can plant again starting in August,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

Julie McConnell said some of these plants aren’t meant to last a long time, and there are certain seasons you need to plant your crops in order for them to thrive.

“We have some that are heat-loving and then we have some that need the cooler weather and shorter days and so really what you have to do is stay mindful of that,” she said.

Not sure when to plant? The UF IFAS Bay County extension can help you with that. “Our office can help with deciding what plants to grow when. We do have some tables and charts that we can give people and we actually distribute a lot of those throughout the community,” said McConnell.

These charts can help your garden thrive while at the same time, grow the healthiest of crops.