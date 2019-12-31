Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
The Daily Pledge
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Locals react to proposed HWY 231 Flyover
Top Stories
Disney offering $49 ticket deal to Florida residents
Top Stories
News 13’s most popular 2019 stories
Panama City area issues precautionary boil water notice
Free towing options offered for New Year’s Eve
Hike into the next decade at Camp Helen State Park
Video
Video Center
Live Stream
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Analysis: Young QBs get plenty of opportunities in NFL
Top Stories
No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Baylor talk motivation for Sugar Bowl
Top Stories
Bowden’s late TD pass lifts Kentucky past VTech 37-30
Shoulder injury sidelines Penguins’ Guentzel for 4-6 months
Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic for Stars, Preds in Cotton
Unknown players step up for Eagles in clutch moments
Community Calendar
Contests
Contest Winners
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Fan of the Day
Draw the Weather
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Pro Football Challenge
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Fan of the Day