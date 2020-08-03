WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work

FILE – In this May 19, 2016, file photo, Tamar Braxton attends the 12th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert in Los Angeles. WE tv says it will honor Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week, but has been postponed to Sept. 10. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — WEtv will honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month.

The network wished Braxton “nothing but the best” in a statement Monday. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week, but the show has been postponed to Sept. 10.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”

Braxton’s request to end her future working relationship with WEtv comes after police confirmed they responded to a medical emergency July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that she calls home. She wrote about her career demands on the reality series being “excessive and unfair” in a recent social media post.

The R&B singer posted a lengthy message that she was grateful for her boyfriend David Adefeso who found her “lifeless” in her home. She did not provide details about her hospitalization.

A representative for Braxton had no comment on the matter.

Braxton made a splash in pop culture when she and her sisters, including Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton, launched their reality series “Braxton Family Values” on Wetv in 2011. The series was an instant hit with Tamar Braxton, shining as the show’s breakout fan favorite.

The series helped propel her music career. She had the R&B hit “Love & War” soon after and even earned three Grammy nominations for her music, two for the song and one for the album of the same title.

The success led to a WEtv spinoff “Tamar & Vince” with her then husband-manager Vincent Herbert, a music executive who played a role in Lady Gaga’s career. She filed for divorce from Herbert in 2017.

From 2013 to 2016, Tamar Braxton was one of the co-hosts of the daytime talk show “The Real,” earning two Daytime Emmy nominations alongside the other hosts for outstanding entertainment talk show host. She competed on “Dancing with the Stars” during her daytime TV stint.

Her 2015 album, “Calling All Lovers,” helped her nab a fourth Grammy nomination, and her last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness.” Her music has won her a BET Award and three Soul Train Music Awards.

She most recently appeared on VH1’s “To Catch a Beautician,” a series about hairstylists who wrecked their clients’ hair.