‘The Golden Girls’ house now for sale with nearly $3M price tag

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thank you for being a – buyer?

The home made famous in outdoor shots for the iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” can now be yours for a little more than Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia paid for it back in the ’80s.

The 2,901 square-foot bedroom comes with four bedrooms and a $2,999,000 listing price, according to House Beautiful.

The house is also not located in Miami, as depicted in the TV show, but in Los Angeles, where it served as the facade for the home the four older women shared.

“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992 and aired 180 episodes across seven seasons. Of the four lead actresses, only 98 year-old Betty White is still living.

If the nearly $3 million-dollar price for “The Golden Girls” home seems steep, here are the listing prices for some other TV show homes: