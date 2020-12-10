Taylor Swift releasing surprise album, sister record to ‘Folklore’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taylor Swift is releasing another album just a few months after her surprise drop of “Folklore.”

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore,” the singer tweeted Thursday morning.

“Evermore” will stay inline with the folksong vibes, straying from the pop sound that turned Swift into one of America’s celebrity sweethearts.

The genre switch worked out for Swift this year.

Her song “Cardigan” hit No. 1 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 16 weeks after she shocked “Swifties” and new fans with the surprise release in August 2020.

Eleven tracks out of 16 hit the Billboard charts, with nine of them in the Billboard Top 10.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift tweeted. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

Swift also signaled that her future albums will sound much like “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

“There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” she said.