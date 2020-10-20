Stream and scream! Here are the horror movies you can watch right now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spooky season is halfway over, but there’s still time to get your chills before October ends. Here’s a list of the horror movies currently available for streaming.

Netflix

“Anaconda” (1997) — Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube vs. a giant snake in the Amazon.

“Green Room” (2015) — A band plays a gig at a rural bar, which they soon find out is a neo-Nazi hangout. Things go haywire.

“Hush” (2016) — A deaf woman is stalked by a masked man trying to get inside her house. Relying on her other senses, the woman fights back.

“The Invitation” (2015) — What would you do if your ex invited you over for a dinner? Watch this movie before saying yes.

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space” (1988) — Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) — Anthony Hopkins plays Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a man with a taste for unique cuisine. Widely considered to be the first and only (so far) horror movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

“Sleepy Hollow” (1999) — Tim Burton adapts the tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. Heads roll.

Hulu

“Crawl” (2019) — A girl trapped in a basement during a flood tries to survive the night as hungry alligators lurk beneath the water.

“New Year, New You” is part of Blumhouse’s Into the Dark series on Hulu (Hulu)

“The Lodge” (2019) — Two children are left alone with their new stepmother, who slowly begins to lose her grip on reality. Is she going mad or is something else afoot?

“New Year, New You” (2018) — A Gwyneth Paltrow-style social media influencer reunites with her hometown best friends. This sleepover doesn’t go as planned.

Amazon Prime

“Hereditary” (2018) — Tragedy and grief slowly rip a family apart — in addition to a sinister demonic guest.

“Unsane” (2018) — A woman is falsely locked into a psychiatric hospital where a man who had previously stalked her may or may not work. Can she escape alive?

“The Strangers: Prey at Night” (2018) — A sequel to the 2008 movie about masked home invaders. If you ever wanted a horror scene set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” this one’s for you.

“Midsommar” (2019) — A flowery festival in Sweden is not as fun as one woman thought it would be.

“Midsommar” (A24)

Disney+

Disney+ also offers some Halloween-lite fare for the family.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) — Half Halloween movie, half Christmas movie, Tim Burton’s stop motion animated musical follows the king of Halloween as he tries to spookify Christmas.

“The Haunted Mansion” (2003) — Eddie Murphy in a comedically haunted mansion.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993) — In a Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, three witches are back from the dead on a mission to leech the life from innocent children. A perennial favorite.

HBO Max

“The Invisible Man” (2020) — A woman finally escapes from her abusive husband. But has he found a new way to torment her?

“Jaws” (1975) — Steven Spielberg’s iconic shark movie. You’d recognize that music anywhere.

“Ready or Not” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

“Us” (2019) — A family is terrorized by strange doppelgängers in this thought-provoking chiller.

“Ready or Not” (2019) — A woman meets her new husband’s family for the first time, and they welcome her with a deadly game.

“Alien” (1979) — This haunted house in space classic stars Sigourney Weaver as Capt. Ellen Ripley, who must save her crew and her ship from a terrifying creature with terrifying features.

“Doctor Sleep” (2019) — A sequel to the iconic 1980 horror masterpiece “The Shining,” this Stephen King adaptation follows a telepathic man trying to stop a gang of child-killing vampires.

“IT: Chapter Two” (2019) — Pennywise the Clown returns to Derry, Maine, 27 years after the first movie. Childhood friends, now adults, band together to defeat the sewer-living demon in this finale.

Happy Halloween!