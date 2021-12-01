Spotify Wrapped is here: Who dominated streaming in 2021?

FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify-owned Gimlet’s popular “Reply All” podcast is on hold and canceling the remaining two episodes of a series that explored structural racism and a problematic work culture at the Bon Appetit food magazine after former Gimlet colleagues noted similar behavior by the people behind the podcast. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(WGHP) – December 1 marks a most auspicious day: Spotify Wrapped Day.

Spotify launches its year-end ‘Wrapped’ campaign on December 1, unveiling the top artists, albums, podcasts, and songs from the year for its more than 300 million users.

So who soundtracked this most unusual 2021?

Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny is the year’s Most Streamed Artist for the second year running with over 9 million streams.

Apparently, we were all singing along to “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo in 2021, probably while crying or eating some ice cream. Her debut single is the Most Streamed Song of the Year, and she also beat out stiff competition for Most Streamed Album of the Year with her record “SOUR.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” led the way for podcasts across the world.

Today, users can access their personalized Spotify Wrapped playlists…and humiliate themselves by trying to explain to their friends on social media why they listened to “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy 67 times.

So what were we listening to in 2021?

Top Five Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Top Five Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “STAY (featuring Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Top Albums Globally

“SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa “Justice” by Justin Bieber “=” by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat

Top Podcasts Globally

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Crime Junkie” “TED Talks Daily” “The Daily”

Most Streamed Artists in the US

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Songs in the US

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums in the US

“SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen “Planet Her” by Doja Cat “Justice” by Justin Bieber “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD

Most Popular Podcasts in the US

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Crime Junkie” “Call Her Daddy” “The Daily” “NPR News Now”

So…how’s that Spotify Wrapped looking, guys? Embarrassed yet?