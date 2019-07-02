Patti LaBelle gets her very own street in Philadelphia

FILE – In this June 28, 2015 file photo, singer Patti LaBelle poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. LaBelle is being honored in her hometown of Philadelphia with her very own street. A stretch of Broad Street will be renamed for the legendary soul singer during a ceremony on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The thoroughfare between Locust and Spruce Streets will be called “Patti LaBelle Way.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patti LaBelle now has her very own street in her hometown of Philadelphia, and the legendary soul singer christened it with a song.

A stretch of Broad Street was renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” during a ceremony Tuesday.

“The Godmother of Soul” thanked the throngs of fans who clogged the intersection and treated them to an impromptu rendition of her hit “Love, Need and Want You.”

Brandishing one of the new streets signs, she told onlookers she felt blessed and spoke about how her parents used to walk along this stretch of road.

“Lady Marmalade” was LaBelle’s first No. 1 hit when she was the lead singer of LaBelle. She also had a successful solo career with hits like “You Are My Friend” and “New Attitude.”