Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
The Daily Pledge
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Florida Health Department and CDC begin health and nutrition survey with Bay County residents
Top Stories
Two Bay County elementary schools compete in ramen noodle drive for charity
Top Stories
St. Joe Company and Homecorp announce new apartments coming to Panama City Beach
601st Air Operations Center prepares for tracking Santa Claus
Friday morning pool party
‘The Last Smash’ Tour stops in Destin
Video
Video Center
Live Stream
Weather
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Arnold powderpuff game scores big to beat cancer
Top Stories
AP source: Ole Miss working to bring Kiffin back to SEC
Top Stories
No. 13 Oregon ends No. 5 Utah’s playoff hopes with 37-15 win
Gulf Coast women stay undefeated after beating Palm Beach State
No. 1 Louisville pulls away from Pittsburgh, 64-46
Giannis scores 27 on 25th birthday, Bucks rout Clips 119-91
Community Calendar
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Auto Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Search
Search
Search
Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash
Entertainment
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:32 AM CST