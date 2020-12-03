Saturday morning cartoons are coming to MeTV

Panama City station MeTV is bringing back an old favorite, Saturday morning cartoons.

“The MeTV Network is excited to announce the launch of our new original morning show Toon In With Me. The weekday one-hour hosted TV series will feature original characters, comedy sketches, special guests, interviews, games and more, all presented around many of the greatest classic cartoon shorts ever made,” the network said in a news release. “Today we are also announcing the launch of Saturday Morning Cartoons, a three-hour weekend cartoon block of animated favorites.”

Toon In With Me is scheduled to debut in January 2021 and will air weekday mornings from 7-8A ET/PT. Each morning the show host and character cast will be performing in segments produced to lead into timeless and beloved cartoons, starring Warner Bros. superstars Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Road Runner and the many other cartoons made famous in the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes shorts.

In addition, the theatrical cartoon library of MGM shorts that includes Tom & Jerry, Droopy Dog and others will be part of the show. The original Popeye cartoons from Max Fleischer will also be featured. In all, the library includes more than 1000 cartoons now available on MeTV.

MeTV also announces the weekend debut of Saturday Morning Cartoons, a three-hour “all cartoons, all the time” block reminiscent of the Saturday morning broadcasts of the past. Each hour will present a collection of cartoons featuring Popeye and Friends, Tom & Jerry and Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies.

Saturday Morning Cartoons is also scheduled to debut in January 2021 and will air from 7-10A ET/PT Saturday mornings.



As MeTV approaches its tenth anniversary, we are excited to provide your viewers with these cartoons, which are by far the #1 most requested genre of new programming they want to see on the Network. Your support for this programming, through clearance and with promotion on your primary channel and local outside media opportunities, will help reinforce the value of your MeTV branded stream as a place that listens to its viewers and provides compelling and unique broadcast content.

Affiliate sales one sheets for Toon In With Me and Saturday Morning Cartoons are available now at https://affiliates.metvnetwork.com/