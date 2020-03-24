LIVE NOW /
Representative: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, has died of complications from coronavirus at 81

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) — Representative: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, has died of complications from coronavirus at 81.

