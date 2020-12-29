[ NewsNation ] /
PCB Fireworks postponed to Jan. 2

Entertainment

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach has postponed the first “Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks” due to inclement weather, and the celebration will now take place on Saturday, January 2 at 8 p.m.

“This breathtaking fireworks display will feature not one, but three different fireworks shows and can be viewed in-person on the destination’s 27 miles of award-winning beaches,” officials wrote in a news release.

The fireworks will begin simultaneously and will be set off from Schooner’s, the Russell-Fields City Pier and the M.B. Miller County Pier.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For more information regarding safety precautions, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.

For more information on Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks, visit https://bit.ly/3ofKO1g.

