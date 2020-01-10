PBS highlighting women with summer of programming

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The 100th anniversary of the amendment that guaranteed women’s right to vote in the United States is being celebrated in a variety of programming by PBS this summer.

American Experience’s “The Vote” will chronicle the story of the campaign by women for voting rights.under the 19th Amendment.

The two-night POV miniseries “And She Could Be Next” follows women of color as political candidates and organizers, including Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams.

“Firing Line With Margaret Hoover” takes viewers on the campaign trail in a two-part special with the political strategist and commentator who talks with conservatives who are changing the face of the Republican Party.

The first part focuses on rising stars in the party and the second highlights newcomers running for Congress.

American Masters “Unladylike2020” features courageous, little-known and diverse female trailblazers from the turn of the 20th century in a one-hour broadcast special and 26 digital short films.

Equality champion Gloria Steinem is featured in Great Performances “Gloria: A Life,” which stars Christine Lahti and an all-female cast. In another Great Performances special, Holland Taylor plays former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in “Ann.”

Author Toni Morrison and actress Mae West are featured in their own American Masters films.

Even PBS stalwart “Antiques Roadshow” gets in on the theme with “Women’s Work,” a summer special featuring contributions from athletes, artists and activists.