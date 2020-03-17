Miley spreads hope, Hudgens reassures fans amid coronavirus

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, actress-singer Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles. Cyrus is looking to spread hope and warmth to those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. She announced Tuesday, March 17, that every day this week she’ll be appearing on Instagram Live for a talk show she’s calling “Bright Minded: Live with Miley.” Her first guest on Monday was her own therapist, and her second on Tuesday will be Demi Lovato. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

___

HOPE FOR THE HOMEBOUND

Miley Cyrus is looking to spread hope and warmth to those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

She announced Tuesday that every day this week she’ll be appearing on Instagram Live for a talk show she’s calling “ Bright Minded: Live with Miley.”

Her first guest on Monday was her own therapist, and her second on Tuesday was Demi Lovato.

“I haven’t changed these sweat pants in about five days,” Cyrus said during Tuesday’s live stream, “and I don’t plan on doing it any time soon.”

“These afternoon sessions are all about bringing light to a dark time, staying positive and overcoming stress during this pandemic,” Cyrus said in a statement. “They also offer hope and escapism, optimism and a way to stay connected while we all try to social distance. STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!!!!! xoxo.”

Cyrus is among many celebrities appearing and entertaining in novel ways on social media amid the pandemic.

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner have read children’s books on Instagram for a new charity they’ve begun called #SaveWithStories.

And singer Katharine McPhee and her music producer husband David Foster say they’ll be giving short nightly concerts online.

John Legend, Keith Urban and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have also given online concerts this week.

___

HUDGENS TRIES TO HUSH CRITICS

Vanessa Hudgens is assuring her fans and followers that she takes the coronavirus seriously after coming under criticism for what many called callous comments about the outbreak.

“I don’t take the situation lightly by any means,” Hudgens said in an Instagram video Tuesday.

A day earlier in another video she had said, “It’s a virus I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, yeah, people are gonna die. It’s terrible, but inevitable?”

She then ends it by saying, ”I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” with a small laugh.

After facing enmity on social media including a constant stream of harsh criticism in her own comments section, she made Tuesday’s follow-up video, urging fans to stay home and take the virus seriously.

“It’s a crazy time, a crazy, crazy time,” Hudgens said. “I am at home and staying locked down in full quarantine, and staying safe and sane.”

___

STONES STAYING OFF ROAD

The Rolling Stones are postponing their spring and summer tour because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The band announced on Tuesday morning that the No Filter tour, which had been planned to start in San Diego on May 8, will be rescheduled.

The Stones were set to visit some North American cities they haven’t played in years, including Cleveland, St. Louis, Austin, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida.

Theirs is the latest and biggest of many tours to be postponed in recent days. On Monday, Elton John and the Foo Fighters delayed their tours.

Also Tuesday, the Billboard Music Awards became the latest awards show to postpone.

Dick Clark Productions and NBC said in a statement that the show that had been set to air live from Las Vegas on April 29 will be delayed indefinitely.

___

‘BLACK WIDOW GOES DARK’

“ Black Widow ” has been put on hold.

The Scarlett Johansson Marvel release whose May 1 opening would have marked the de facto start of the summer movie season has been postponed indefinitely by the Walt Disney Co.

Most of Hollywood’s March and April releases have already been postponed. Disney on Tuesday cleared out its May releases as well, including Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and put off the release of “David Copperfield (May 8) and “The Woman in the Window” (May 15).

___

LETO GOES FROM ISOLATION TO ISOLATION

Jared Leto says he just emerged from the desert to find a world transformed.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert, the “Suicide Squad” and “Dallas Buyers Club” actor said on Twitter. “We were totally isolated, No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,”

Leto says he was stunned to find much of the world shut down and sheltering over the new coronavirus pandemic, which had long since begun but had not yet had such vast impact on life in the U.S. when he left.

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

___

Associated Press entertainment writer Andrew Dalton, music editor Mesfin Fekadu and film writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.

___

