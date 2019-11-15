Media filters set current impeachment hearings apart

Olivia Tobin and her fiancé, Jordan Ashby, ignore the televised impeachment hearings playing on monitors at the Commercial Street Pub, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Tobin is an Irish citizen who has a green card to live and work in the U.S. and said she only pays attention to the hearings if it seems likely that the Trump will be held accountable. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of Americans are choosing to experience the impeachment hearings through media filters that depict the proceedings as either a worthless sham or like Christmas in November.

That’s the chief difference between now and the two other times in the modern era when a presidential impeachment was explored. It will likely be a major factor in determining whether the hearings change anyone’s minds about President Donald Trump.

For Americans, the two most popular television networks for following Wednesday’s first day of testimony were Fox News Channel and MSNBC, which are each popular to viewers with different political perspectives.

That would have seemed unthinkable 20 years ago, when ABC, CBS and NBC ruled the day.