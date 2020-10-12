Local guitarists say they owe their craft to Eddie Van Halen

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On October 6, iconic guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died after a long battle with cancer.

Van Halen’s music was widely successful, scoring 13 number one hits on the Billboard charts alone. In the music world, he was considered an innovator and by many, a guitar god.

Preston Morelock, lead guitarist for Kickstand Jenny said the first time he heard the song Eruption, his mind was blown.

Kickstand Jenny

“It sounded like an orchestra of guitarists. And I was just, at that moment, that’s when I decided, I wanna do that and so that’s how my journey began,” Morelock said.

Hunter Dawson, lead guitarist of the band Heritage said his uncle introduced him to Van Halen when he was 11-years-old.

“As I walked up the stairs, it just got louder and louder. And as I open the door, it’s my uncle sitting on the floor, with a Les Paul, custom wine Les Paul, with two half stack Fenders blasting “Aint Talkin About Love” by Van Halen,” Dawson said. “And I’d never heard electric guitar before. And I was like, whatever that is, I wanna do that forever.”

Dawson said that’s precisely what he set out to do for the rest of his life.

“It’s kind of like a catch 22 because I looked at him and I’m like, how could I ever even do that,” Dawson said. “I don’t think I could ever even accomplish doing that but it’s what I wanted to do.”

Morelock said Eddie Van Halen was an influence to all aspiring guitarists, no matter the genre.

“But then you have people like Keith Urban like he was an influence on this country guy, he was an influence on these heavy metal people,” Morelock said. “So, it’s really cool to see how much influence he had on this earth.”

Morelock said there have been many guitar virtuosos over the years but Eddie Van Halen did something different.

“It’s just fun to do. His rhythm is great. The solos obviously, his pinch harmonics and all these neat little sounds he would do is very innovative, all the way around” Morelock said. “There’s lots of virtuosos but he was able to kind of can it into popular songs.”

Heritage

“Eddie Van Halen wasn’t just like a guitar player. Because when he was younger, number one, he built his own guitars,” Dawson said. “Eddie Van Halen made his own pickups when he was like 17, or 18 years old. So this dude was beyond intelligent and an innovator in every way you could think of. Not just like, ‘hey he’s a great guitar player’.”

Now, he’s gone but his music and his legend will live on forever. Through those who’ve always adored him and even through new fans who are discovering him after his death.

“Four or five of Van Halen’s albums are charting on Billboard which means people are hearing it for the first time and so that’s good,” Morelock said. “That’s good to know, you know. It’s probably something that this world needs right now.”

“It isn’t that there isn’t a better guitar player on earth right now. It’s not that there isn’t someone faster that can play better leads that does crazier stuff because I’ve seen it on YouTube, I know there is. But no one has been him,” Dawson said. “You be you, and you make your mark, and that’s exactly what Eddie Van Halen did. He just, there will never be another him. And it was just what he did and how he did it.”

Morelock said it’s been fun going back to the beginning of his guitar journey, brushing up on Van Halen songs and relearning Eddie Van Halen guitar licks. His band, Kickstand Jenny will play a Van Halen tribute show at Club LA in Destin this coming Friday.