Hate the new Safari on iPhone? Change it back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new year always brings a new operating system to iPhones. And with it new complaints about changes to the system.

One of the biggest changes and most controversial this year is the look of Apple’s internet browser, Safari.

The new design moves the search and address bar to the bottom of the phone and adds some tinting to the toolbar and has a card view.

And, for those who find these changes insufferable Apple allows users to change two of them back. You can send the address bar back to the top of the phone in settings.

Open Settings on the iPhone Go to Safari Scroll down and select “Single Tab”

The next time you open Safari the address bar should be back at the top. You can turn off website tinting in the same location in settings.

However, the card view is staying. Apple does not give users a way to revert to the old format.