Garth Brooks says he may not perform during CMA Awards

Musician Garth Brooks poses in the press room with the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is not nominated at this year’s CMA Awards. Now he says he may not even perform on the show.

Garth Brooks recently announced his 2019 stadium tour. At that event, he was also asked about the upcoming 52nd Annual CMA Awards. He said he’d been approached by the awards show but told them he had a specific song in mind.

He said he has a new song, written by him, his band, and the engineer, about a woman.

“It’s a song about the strength of a woman. And for me, that’s Trisha,” he said.

“So, what I offered to the CMAs was, ‘Let me sing this to her that night. She hasn’t heard it and she won’t hear it until that moment, nobody will,’ he said. “They’ve been very sweet. They kinda came back and said, ‘Hey look, something new that’s a ballad probably doesn’t work for us.’ So, cool. I’ll find some other way for her to hear it. Right now, we’re just coming to attend.”

So, unless something changes, one of the biggest names in country music won’t be performing during country’s biggest night.

As for not being nominated, Brooks says he is not irritated at all. He said he’s actually relieved he can sit back and enjoy the show.

“Some of your favorite shows to go to you are not nominated for anything,” he said. “You just get to enjoy everything, you get to laugh, you’re not worrying. Entertainer of the Year is at the end of the show, so you’re always nervous.”

“I’ve never stopped being the fangirl for more than two seconds,” he said. “I can’t be around George Straight for two seconds or I’m all over him asking questions. It’s so cool to see Jason [Aldean] on that night and see how he’s doing. And to run into Keith. People don’t realize that we’re not together every night. We get to catch up on awards night and it’s sort of a family reunion.”

As for his after-show plans, Garth said he and Trisha Yearwood may hit up Taco Bell.