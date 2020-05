Introducing our Frontline Hero, Kyle.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Kyle was nominated by Kristin and is a paramedic and firefighter in Jackson County. Kristin nominates not just Kyle but also his coworkers for ‘putting their lives at risk on a daily basis to keep the community safe.’

Kyle, we salute you.

