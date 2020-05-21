Introducing our Frontline Hero, Officer Dmetry Smolkin.

A Frontline Hero is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve his or her community.

Officer Smolkin works with the Panama City Police Department and was nominated by officer Jeff Westfall.

Officer Westfall wrote:

Smolkin makes a point to get out with the kids every day, no matter how busy they get. Thanks for your service officer Smolkin!”

Congratulations Dmetry and thanks for being a Frontline Hero.

If you would like to nominate your Frontline Hero, go to the My Panhandle mobile Ap and select Frontline Hero’s under contests.